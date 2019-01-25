Speech to Text for Government Shutdown Over For 3 Weeks

we begin with a breaking news update. the partial government shutdown is over ... at least for three weeks. you're taking a live look at the white house. that's where just two hours ago ... president trump announced a short term deal to reopen the government until february 15th. here's are the latest developments out of washington. 20 minutes ago -- the senate unanimously passed the measure that will officially reopen the government for 3 weeks. and just 10 minutes before that -- house speaker nancy pelosi said she will discuss a date for the president's state of the union as soon as that measure makes it through the house... if there's no long-term deal in the next 3 weeks -- the president said he will declare a national emergency to build a u-s, mexico border wall. thanks for joining us this afternoon. i'm alyssa martin. and i'm greg privett. dan shaffer has the evening off. without border wall money day 35 of the partial government shutdown - a possible end to the stalemate between the democrats and president trump. sot trump: "i am very proud to announce today that we have reached a deal to end the shutdown and reopen the federal government." the tenatative deal - three weeks of funding. the president backing down from his 5.7 billion dollar demand for a southern border wall while a bipartisan group of lawmakers negotiate a broader border security agreement. sot trump: "based on operational guidance from the experts in the field, they will put together a homeland security package for me to shortly sign into law." democratic leaders are promising to operate in good faith. sot sen. chuck schumer: "hopefully it means a lesson has been learned. shutting down government over a policy difference is self-defeating." the shutdown is having a crippling effect. 800 thousand federal workers missing paychecks - lining up food banks - struggling to pay the bills. this was the scene today at several major airports - a ground stop in new york - flight delays in philadelphia, dc and florida due to absent air traffic controllers. tsa call outs continues to hover around 8 percent. at the irs - more than half of the 26 thousand workers recalled for the tax season - didn't show up to work. this coast guard wife inside a food pantry in connecticut - emotional as she watched the president's announcement. sot trump: "iwant to thank all of the incredible federal workers and their amazing families who have shown such extraordinary devotion in the face of this recent hardship." the president and lawmakers say federal workers will receive back pay in the coming days.if he doesn't get wall funding in 3 weeks, trump is threatening to shut down the government again or use his executive power to pay for the wall. kenneth moton, abc news washington while party leaders have already responded ... alabama's senators also released statements while party leaders have already responded ... alabama's senators also released statements shortly after the government re-opened. senior senator richard shelby said quote, "i look forward to working with my colleagues in the senate and the house, as well as the president, to unveil a compromise on border security and fully fund the government." senator doug jones also responded ... calling for more assistanc for furloughed workers. he said "thousands have suffered needlessly so the least, the absolute least, we can do is to not only give them back pay but do so with interest." our team coverage continues now with waay 31's kody fisher. he's live at redstone arsenal -- working to find out exactly when furloughed workers will be getting paid! kody. ust within the last hour i called the communications office for nasa and the marshall space flight center... who was impacted by the shutdown... but it went straight to voice mail... so we still don't know when nasa employees will go back to work... we know some employees have been working to continue the missions for the international space station... but many workers were at home the entire time... just east of here transportation security administration workers at huntsville airport have been working through the shutdown without pay... i'm working to talk to a t-s-a agent to get their thoughts on the government reopening... i'll have that for you later tonight... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31 news...