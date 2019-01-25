Clear
Huntsville City Court Clerk Charged with Sex Abuse of a Child

Jim Clark, a Huntsville City Court Clerk, has been charged with sex abuse of a child.

Posted: Jan. 25, 2019 6:53 PM
Updated: Jan. 25, 2019 6:53 PM
Posted By: Dave Keller

now moved to monday. breaking news. waay 31 learned a huntsville city court clerk was arrested with attempted child sex abuse of a child! investigators said the incident involving jim clark happened in 2014 with a 5- year- old victim. he's already bonded out of jail. huntsville police said it's an open investigation. a spokesperson for the city of huntsville says the city is aware of the charge and that clark's position has limited contact with
