Speech to Text for Student projects to ride with rocket

three local high schools are part of the rocket launch facility.students at one school are actually launching a first of its kind prototype into space! waay31s alexis scott reports students are excited to become part of rocket city history. a group of students from bob jones, james clemens and sparkman high schools share a special place on the new blue origins rocket. they created a tool to determine electric energy from space -- to earth. kyle cash, bob jones student "we're testing what's called the seebeck effect. and the seebeck effect is measuring the voltage created by heat." blue origins said it called huntsville and madison city schools to give students a hands on opportunity to learn more about engineering. madison city jumped on board. today-- the students revealed what they created for the company. ethan culver, bob jones student "they thought that would be an interesting thing to study because heat travels differently in space and so testing something that has never been tested before seemed like something that would be really cool to do." in other words... kyle cash, bob jones student "we'll see how voltage changes from gravity here on earth to zero gravity in space." when it's all said and done -- students hope it's more than just a prototype or class research project. kyle cash, bob jones student "we want to be able to apply it to the real world such as people at nasa or even blue origin and show them what we've tested and show them how they can apply it to their space systems." and the students learned about a lot more than just engineering. "kyle cash, bob jones student it really has taught us how to work in teams, how to start a project from the ground up, and through final delivery and even hopefully seeing it launch into space." the students started thisproject one year ago and with the research they found -- some are looking to make a career out of it. in madison, alexis scott waay31 news.. governor kay ivey even made a comment saying ... the new blue origins site will lead the way for new space exploration for the united states and that the company has given a