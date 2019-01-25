Speech to Text for Government employees excited to get back to work

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

north alabama will be able return to work.. he joins us live -- after talking to a nasa employee who was furloughed during the partial shutdown. in the last 20 minutes a nasa employee told me they're still waiting to get official word from their bosses about when they'll be going back to work... but they did tell me they're excited the shutdown is over... the employee i talked to says he had to dip into his savings to cover bills... so he was not impacted a whole lot financially... but they do feel bad for their younger co- workers who didn't have as much of a nest egg to fall back on.. they told me... right now... there is not a reprieve on the deadlines for projects and missions they were working on... so when they do go back they'll be rushing to catch up on what they were working on... i'm still working to talk with a tsa agent at huntsville airport to get their take on the government reopening... i'll have that for you later tonight... reporting live in huntsville... kody