Speech to Text for Search for convicted serial rapist

rapist ... this man -- corey davis -- escaped from a birmingham-area prison. waay 31's breken terry joins us live now with the latest information... i am here outside of the lauderdale county our neighbors are also helping out in the search. several law enforcement agencies are on high alert in middle and southern tennessee. they're urging people to be on the lookout for corey davis. so far, there have been no confirmed sightings in tennessee.