Speech to Text for City Court Clerk arrested for child sexual abuse

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight the man on your screen ... jim clark ... is out of jail on bond after being charged with attempted sexual abuse of a child under 12. thanks for watching. i'm greg privett. and i'malyssa martin. the city of huntsville confirmed clark is a municipal court clerk. waay 31's sydney martin is live tonight at the huntsville public safety complex after working to learn more...sydney? greg, alyssa the city spokesperson told me jim clark is not at work today. the madison county jail's website shows he was booked around noon yesterday--into the jail that's actually connected to this building. here's what we know right now about the case... huntsville police told me the incident happened in 20- 14. and the victim was 5 years old at the time. clark was originally charged with sexual abuse--but it's since been downgraded to attempted sex abuse. the city said it is aware of his charges --and the legal and human resourcesdepa rtment are working with clark. the spokeswoman for the city did make it clear that his position as a clerk has limited interaction with the public. huntsville police told us the case is an open investigation--and they couldn't give us any other details at this time. clark has now bonded out of jail. live in hsv sm waay 31 news.