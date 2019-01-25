Speech to Text for Limestone County commissioner proposes free dumping days

new this evening. dumping has become a big problem in limestone county. and now one commissioner is looking for a way to fix it. district four commissioner ben harrison is proposing two free dumping days ... so people can join in and fight the problem. waay 31's scottie kay was in limestone county today where she learned what people living near the trash have to say about it. concerned resident of limestone county "81 years!" that's how old this man is.. it's also how long he's lived in limestone county. and of those 81 years.. he says he's seen other people trash his hometown for at least a good forty. concerned resident of limestone county "you can look anywhere in the ditches and see the alcohol cans and bottles. it's aggravating when you're trying to cut grass and hit a bottle and stuff like that when you can't see them." but that's the least of it. the man, who didn't want his name mentioned, says his community has practically become a dumping ground. concerned resident of limestone county "all kinds of furniture. tv's, refrigerators, all house products. just surprising they think they can get by without paying anything. they just don't care." he believes changes should have been made already to keep it from happening... concerned resident of limestone county "they've said they were putting up cameras in the past. now, i don't know whether they did or not." either way, he says he's tired of the mess.. so, when he heardcounty commissioner ben harrison is pushing for two free dumping days a year. he was happy and said he'd definitely take advantage.. by taking all of his unwanted junk and garbage to the county's landfill. reporting in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news commissioner harrison tells waay 31 the commission will iron out the details of how the dumping days