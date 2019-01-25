Speech to Text for Governor and Attorney General plan to release second response to parole board next week

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

over the coming days. the waay31 i-team learned today the governor and attorney general will likely release their opinions on the parole board's second corrective action plan to fix a broken system. attorney general steve marshall called the first plan a miserable failure. waay 31's breken terry reports what the governor said today ... after meeting with the a-g. governor kay ivey said after going over the parole boards new plan there are some improvements, but a lot of things still must be addressed. she did not go into detail on what areas still have flaws. pkg governor kay ivey said while the boards second corrective action plan was an improvement to the first one-- it still lacked all the changes she wanted to see. ivey- it has some positive approvements in it. there are still some areas yet to be addressed. in the past the governor said one of her major concerns is the parole board sees no need to make any changes to its executive staff.but she's not ready to go into any other specific details. ivey- the general and i had a telephone conversation about it and talked about some of those things and we will keep working to make sure things are in place as the ought to be. the board's second corrective action plan talks about more training for staff in the victim service unit, going to georgia to see how their parole system works, and says an inmate must have a clean disciplinary record for at least three years prior to being considered for parole. ivey-we're still just reviewing the entire report. look live tag: the attorney general and governor ivey must approve the boards corrective action plan and make sure that changes they want to see are implemented. in florence bt waay31. the governor and attorney general demanded a second plan. the two called for action from the parole board after a series of waa31 i-team reports. we uncovered several issues with the release of this man -- jimmy spencer. he's the parolee who's now the suspect in a triple homicide in guntersville. we found out he had several disciplinary issues while behind bars -- including assault and escape! during our investigation we also found several issues with how violent crime victims are informed of parole hearings for offenders. all of our reporting on this case is online at waay t-v dot com. click