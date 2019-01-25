Speech to Text for Madison County Sheriff's Office searching for missing woman

new at six -- a desperate plea for help finding this woman. investigators believe brittany lowery is in danger. they say she left huntsville hospital against doctor's orders. thanks for watching tonight. i'm greg privett. today, waay 31's rodneya ross learned investigators believe someone lured lowery out of the hospital and into danger. ll: this is the picture tracy gibson has been carrying around for the last five days in hopes someone will recognize brittany and know where she's at. i've made calls to huntsville hospital, the madison county sheriff's office, and even the f-b-i to learn as much information surrounding brittany's disappearance as i can. gibson "i said, 'where are you brittany?' she said, 'i don't know. please just come and get me. they've taken all of my things. i don't know where i am.'" tracy gibson told me that conversation with lowery on still haunts her. gibson works at .lowery was staying left brittany is about five feet six inches tall with long twists in her hair and a superman tattoo .... with a diamond piercingit ... under her right eye. if you see brittany you are asked