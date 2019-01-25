Speech to Text for Blue Origin Groundbreaking

us. i'm najahe sherman . and i'm bill young new at midday -- blue origin has officially arrived in the rocket city. the space transportation company broke ground today on a world class facility in huntsville. waay31's steven dilsizian is live now with what comes next. some of the biggest names in alabama were all in one spot this morning for the groundbreaking of blue origin. the company owned by amazon founder jeff bezous is investing two hundred million dollars to build a plant here in the rocket city. blue origin will help build a new, next generation rocket and is bringing more than three hundred new jobs with it. in september, the united launch alliance selected blue origin over aerojet rocketdyne to create a new engine - the be-4 - to power the first stage of the vulcan rocket. in 2017, blue origin said if they were ever in this position and won the contract to work with united launch alliance, they would build a facility in huntsville. today - that becomes a reality. governor kay ivey "not only the united states but alabama to lead the world in space exploration. in fact blue origin is giving new meaning to the name rocket city." blue origin is aiming to open its doors of the new plant in march of 2020. reporting live