Speech to Text for Funeral For Fallen Mobile Officer

bill kling. happening today--- several officers will represent huntsville police and the madison county sheriff's office in mobile today-- as a fallen officer is laid to rest. officer sean tuder is the ninth officer in the u-s killed in the line of duty this month-- and the second to be killed in alabama. the funeral will then begin at 11 am dauphin way baptist church in mobile-- flowed by the burial at mobile memorial gardens. "it is difficult to know walking out the door. saying goodbye to your loved ones..your wife and kids that could be the last time you tell them goodbye." butted to " i get told everyday to be safe..and the only answer i can reply with is i try." the officers we spoke with said they hope the recent deaths serve as a reminder that police officers