Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

School Closed for Illness

School Closed for Illness

Posted: Jan. 25, 2019 9:23 AM
Updated: Jan. 25, 2019 9:23 AM
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for School Closed for Illness

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

county jail. happening today--- 2 tennessee valley school districts are closed because of the flu and other illnesses! albertville city schools are closed today and monday. fayetteville city schools are closed today only. a representative for alberville city schools told waay 31-- 13 percent of students missed class thursday. this morning--all employees will report to school as normal-- and work to disinfect the school.
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 28°
Florence
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Decatur
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Scottsboro
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 36°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events