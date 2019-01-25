Clear
Arrested After Spitting on Deputy

Posted: Jan. 25, 2019 9:19 AM
Updated: Jan. 25, 2019 9:19 AM
Posted By: Sam Edwards

official sighting has been confirmed. this morning a woman with hepatitis c is facing some serious charges after deputies say she spit on them! limestone county deputies arrested shannon mitchell for domestic violence. when they found out she had hepatitis c-- they added a charge of assault with a bodily fluid. right now-- shannon mitchell is still in the
