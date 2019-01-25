Clear
Escaped from Prison

moving very swiftly. happening now-- state and local law officers are on the hunt in the shoals. they're trying to track down an escaped inmate from a birmingham area prison. corey davis was convicted of human trafficking for a string of sexual assaults in lauderdale county in 2017. police say he sexually tortured and raped at least three victims. thursday morning there was an attempted car jacking in lauderdale county. law officers tell us it could be davis. but
