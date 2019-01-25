Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Authorities Searching For Missing Woman

Authorities Searching For Missing Woman

Posted: Jan. 25, 2019 9:13 AM
Updated: Jan. 25, 2019 9:13 AM
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Authorities Searching For Missing Woman

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening today, authorities will be out searching for the missing madison county woman whose car was found in a creek. pamela pittner was last seen wednesday night - a man found her car the following morning submerged in banyan swamp creek on murphy hill road. deputies say she was last seen wearing red polka dot pajama bottoms and a house coat with a tank top. according to deputies, the man who found the car waded into the water to see if anyone was inside. he said the water was about four-feet-deep and
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 28°
Florence
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Decatur
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Scottsboro
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 36°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events