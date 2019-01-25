Speech to Text for Friday Fast Cast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

up next, we'll have the waay-31 fast cast, with all of your news headlines as you head out the door. time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we begin with waay 31's steven dilsizian. one person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhilaation after a fire broke out at america's best one person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhilaation after a fire broke out at america's best value inn on north memorial parkway. it happened around 2:30. huntsville fire will be out later this morning to determine how the fire got started. the fbi has arrested roger stone-- that's according to his lawyer. law enforcement raided roger stone's house just after six a-m in fort lauderdale, florida. a grand jury has indicted stone on seven counts-- the charges were brought by special counsel robert mueller, the white house is drafting a resolution for the president to declare a national emergency along the u.s. mexico border. the senate blocked plans from both republicans and democrats to end the shutdown. today is the 35th day of the shutdown...and the second missed paycheck for 800,000 workers. happening today -- the space transportation company founded by amazon ceo jeff bezos will break ground today on a new plant in huntsville. blue origin will be investing two hundred million dollars to build the plant and bring almost four hundred new job openings with it. happening today, authorities will be out searching for the missing madison county woman whose car was found in a creek. deputies say pamela pittner was last seen wearing red polka dot pajama bottoms and a house coat with a tank top. happening now-- state and local law officers are on the hunt in the shoals. they're trying to track down corey davis who escaped from a birmingham area prison. davis was convicted of human trafficking for a string of sexual assaults in lauderdale county in 2017. happening today, the huntsville city school board will begin reviewing applications for their next chief financial officer. next thursday, the district is expected to announce their top candidates-- happening today, nearly 20 signs are being installed in the shoals to show people how they can avoid problematic train tracks. the mayors of sheffield, tuscumbia and muscle shoals announced a temporary plan to solve a train blockage issue. let's get