Speech to Text for Former Trump Associate Indicted

moving system i'm will robinson-smith at the breaking news center. --we're taking a closer look at this 24-page indictment against former trump associate, roger stone --one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, five counts of false statements, and one count of witness tampering --says stone "was contacted by senior trump campaign officials to inquire about future releases by organization 1" --multiple outlets are reporting that organization 1 is wikileaks --"a senior trump campaign official was directed to contact stone about any additional releases and what other damaging information organization 1 had regarding the clinton campaign." --stone will be in federal court later