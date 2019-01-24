Speech to Text for Huntsville City Schools looking for new chief financial officer

sighting has been confirmed. new at ten ... the search is on to fill one of the top jobs at huntsville city schools. the district is looking for a new chief financial officer. whoever fills that role will have the critically important job of overseeing multi- million dollar budgets and finances across the school system. waay 31's sarah singleterry is live at the central office where she learned the timeline to recruit a new c-f-o. greg in the next two and a half weeks ... huntsville city schools could have that new chief school financial officer. tonight the board and superintendent hammered out the details of the selection process ... down to who would ask what types of questions. here's the game plan they approved tonight ... starting tomorrow they'll begin reviewing applications and over the next few days determine their top five applicants. the application closes at midnight monday ... and at last check 21 people have applied. in a special called board meeting one week from today the district is set to announce their top candidates. then onto interviews on or around february 1st ... and a possible appointment as early as february 12th. it was roughly this time last month when the board accepted former chief financial officer bob hagood's resignation. when he resigned ...the board was short 2 million dollars in their state-required one-month fund. that was because of a clerical error. the board's goal is to have hagood's former position filled by february 18th ... which is sixty days after it was officially vacated. live in hsv ss