Speech to Text for Chargers get big win at Delta State

can't think of a better birthdya present for coach acuff than a 70-58 win... chargers took care of business on the road at delta state and loaded the buses with a win in their pockets for the first time since 2013. this win six years in the making!!! now they are 6-4 in conference play , and did i mention delta state was the number one team?? time for a chargers celebartion. scores