Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

Chargers get big win at Delta State

70-58 final score

Posted: Jan. 24, 2019 10:36 PM
Updated: Jan. 24, 2019 10:36 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Speech to Text for Chargers get big win at Delta State

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

can't think of a better birthdya present for coach acuff than a 70-58 win... chargers took care of business on the road at delta state and loaded the buses with a win in their pockets for the first time since 2013. this win six years in the making!!! now they are 6-4 in conference play , and did i mention delta state was the number one team?? time for a chargers celebartion. scores
Huntsville
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 29°
Florence
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 35°
Fayetteville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 34°
Decatur
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
Scottsboro
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 30°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events