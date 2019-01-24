Speech to Text for Community looking for missing mom

happening now. a family is heartsick wondering where their loved one might be tonight. the son of that missing woman tells waay 31 his mom did not have her cell phone ... when she vanished last night. pamelapittner's car was found just off murphy hill road in banyon swamp creek near toney. a man found it early this morning. search and rescue crews looked for her in the area all day ... but weren't able to find her. waay31'skody fisher is live in madison county with everything he's learned since 6. kody. the man who found pamela pittner's car this morning tells me when he went to bed wednesday night... banyon swamp creek was two feet higher than it is now. search and rescue teams are focusing their search on the creek right now. that's because last night ... the water was moving fast after a full day of heavy rain. and pittner could have been swept away by the rushing water. crews brought out a helicopter and drones to try and find pittner. but daylight ran out and they had to call off the search. banyon swamp creeks flows east to west through madison county and connects to briar fork flint river. pittner was last seen wearing red polka dot pajama pants... and a jacket with a tank top... the man who found pamela pittner's car this morning tells me this creek is about three to four feet deep right now... and when he walked out in the creek this morning to see if anyone was in the car... the current was still moving extremely fast. pittner's son and fiance did not want to talk to me tonight... because they are distraught and just want to find her... the search will pick back up early tomorrow morning when the sun comes up... reporting live in madison county... kody fisher... waay 31 news...