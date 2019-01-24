Clear
Snow leads the way for MUCH colder air's arrival

This week will end with cold weather, but even colder weather will arrive with snow next week.

Posted: Jan. 24, 2019 10:24 PM
Updated: Jan. 24, 2019 10:24 PM
Posted By: Stephen Bowers
Huntsville
Few Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 33°
Florence
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 35°
Fayetteville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 34°
Decatur
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
Scottsboro
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 30°
