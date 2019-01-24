Speech to Text for North Alabama Basketball dominating 6A

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

ok now 6a basketball is loaded with north alabama talent, in fact our tennesee valley teams dominate the top 10... lee is number one, they have kobe brown, the texas a & m commit, helping them out. muscle shoals number 2, columbia number 5... jemison ranks 7 and hartselle rounds it out at 10.. febuary first lee and muscle shoals face off. until then, you can catch columbia out in