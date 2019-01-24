News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-Team
Redstone
Space
Tech Alabama
Traffic Alert
Submit News
National
Cecil Ashburn Shutdown
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Weather Watchers
Weather Classroom
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-Team
Redstone
Space
Tech Alabama
Traffic Alert
Submit News
National
Cecil Ashburn Shutdown
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Weather Watchers
Weather Classroom
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning
View Alerts
Body cam footage of Limestone County Sheriff’s Office investigator spit on by suspect
Body cam footage of Limestone County Sheriff’s Office investigator spit on by suspect
Posted: Jan. 24, 2019 8:27 PM
Updated: Jan. 24, 2019 8:32 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius
Huntsville
Clear
36°
Hi: 41° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 36°
More Weather
Florence
Clear
36°
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 32°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
34°
Hi: 40° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 34°
More Weather
Decatur
Clear
35°
Hi: 41° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 29°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Clear
30°
Hi: 41° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Police: Escaped inmate with Lauderdale County ties 'extremely dangerous'
Snow growing more likely early next week
Update: Search for woman underway after submerged car found in Toney area
Town Creek woman charged with taking $30,000 from business
A Chick-fil-A on Governors Drive raises traffic worries for some Huntsville drivers
Lauderdale County grand jury issues indictments in Wilson High students’ deaths
Flooding reported at multiple locations in North Alabama
Wreck causes traffic problems eastbound on Interstate 565
Friends paint different picture of Huntsville IHOP shooting suspect
Huntsville City Schools superintendent confirms student did sneak into school
Community Events