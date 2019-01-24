Speech to Text for Autism conference in Huntsville

new this evening... north alabama has the highest rate of autism in the state. tonight ... people living on the spectrum are learning about resources available for them. waay 31's casey albritton is live at the university of alabama in huntsville to explain. casey? greg and alyssa, people from as far away as new york and california are here at the university today and tomorrow ... they're getting a chance to talk about things they rarely get to discuss. robert caldwell/ birmingham resident"when i got diagnosed, it was an aha moment! like suddenly things fell into place. it explained why i always had trouble making friends and had such disastrous luck with women and trying to get dates." robert caldwell was diagnosed with aspergers, a form of autism, when he was 48 years old. he is now retired and still wants to meet people and make friends. "find people with common interests, and one of my interests is board games...i'm in a board gaming group in birmingham." he also attends autism events. he's attending the autism conference where national speakers are discussing topics that aren't commonly talked about. dr. whitney meade/regional autism network "puberty, sexuality, and dating, and relationships....all of those things that we know are inherently difficult for a neurotypical individual that become extra difficult for someone who has an autism spectrum disorder." north alabama has the highest prevalence of autism in the state...something dr. whitney meade says makes sense. dr. whitney meade/ director of ran "we also have a very high concentration of scientists and researchers and engineers...thos e positions that are typically associated with being able to know finite pieces of information and be very precise, some of those things we typically find in someone who has autism." what's more, meade says there aren't a lot of resources in huntsville, to help adults with autism live on their own. alex plank, who also has autism, says he just wants people to feel more comfortable talking about the disorder. alex plank/ conference speaker "find out, if you know someone on the spectrum, ask them, ask them questions...a lot of people want to talk about it." robert caldwell/ birmingham resident"be more accepting of people because we are just like everyone else." dr. meade did say the regional autism network is one of the only educational resources available in huntsville... the group is helping putting on the conference, which continues tomorrow. reporting live in huntsville, casey albritton, waay 31