Speech to Text for Government Shutdown Impacts Local Jails

for its award winning gardens. the government shutdown could soon be impacting local jails. the morgan county jail houses federal inmates.. and depends on money from the government every month to take care of them. but those checks could stop coming in. waay31's scottie kay is live at the morgan county jail tonight to explain what it means for the future. scottie? right now, the warden tells me they're not seeing too much of an impact... but if the shutdown continues.. he says that could easily change. "there's been some speculation. there's been nothing confirmed as of yet that there's going to be a financial issue, but it's a possibility." morgan county jail warden aaron dawson tells me his jail holds about 550 inmates.. 80 of them are federal. the funding for housing, transportation, security guards, and food for those federal inmates comes from the federal government. aaron dawson, warden of morgan county jail "it averages about three dollars a day that we get for the federal inmates to feed them; so, it doesn't sound like a whole lot, but you multiply that by 80 and you do that every day, it adds up in a hurry." the morgan county jail bills the government at the end of each month.. and the government mails them a check. in some states like tennessee, those checks have stopped. they haven't yet in morgan county, but there's talk they could be delayed. aaron dawson, warden of morgan county jail "the us marshals would have to find other places to rehouse them, and there's not a lot of jails in the northern half of the state that house federal inmates, so that would be a difficulty there." in the meantime, he wants to assure the citizens of morgan county they have nothing to worry about. aaron dawson, warden of morgan county jail "it's not going to impact the care of the inmates that we offer. they're still going to get fed, they're still going to be taken care of, they're still going to have their medical needs taken care of, so locally speaking, it's not going to impact us in a great wayat a county level." waay 31 reached out to sheriff puckett.. he told us right now, everything's running as normal.