Speech to Text for Woman arrested after spitting on deputy

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new this evening. she spit on deputies. now she faces some serious charges. this is shannon mitchell. limestone county deputies arrested her for domestic violence. then they found out she has hepatitis c. so they added a charge of assault with a bodily fluid. waay 31's scottie kay found out ... it's just one more danger police face out on the streets. no one likes to be spit on... that's what investigator caleb durden here at the limestone county sheriff's office told me.. as he's been victim of someone else's bodily fluid himself.. but, he says, unfortunately, it's just part of the job. pkg: caleb durden, limestone county investigator "something new every day. you never know what you're going to see. from driving down the road with careless drivers to animal calls and snakes and gators, you never know what you're going to get into." that's how caleb durden describes what it's like being an investigator with the limestone county sheriff's office. caleb durden, investigator "we deal with people at their worst. people doing things that they normally wouldn't do because they're impaired on some kind of drug or whatnot. it's our job to try and calm that situation and, a lot of times, people don't want to be told what to do or have to follow any kind of rule." that's what durden says happened back in 2016 when a man he arrested started kicking him inside his patrol car.. and spit in his face. shortly after, durden learned the man had hepatitis c and so he had to get medical treatment. caleb durden, investigator "called for an ambulance, they treated me by washing my eyes and washing my face. and then i had to go through a series of shots over the course of a year to make sure i wasn't positive." durden says the incident was aggravating.. but it's something he and his department put up with on a daily basis. in fact, two of his fellow deputies just experienced the same kind of spitting incident when they arrested a woman for domestic violence on wednesday. caleb durden, investigator "this is a small part of what happens, and, unfortunately, it's something we have to deal with, but there's always better days ahead." durden says, while being spit on is no fun, there are many more pros to the job that make up for it. caleb durden, investigator "we get to help folks. we get to solve puzzles. that's probably the biggest part for me is putting these cases together and being able to solve a problem in the community." reporting in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news shannon mitchell is still in the limestone county jail tonight. it's unclear if the deputies she allegedly spit