Speech to Text for Repairs Coming To Marshall Co. Jail

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

since 1992. new information major repairs are coming to the marshall county jail. we're getting our first look at pictures taken from a shakedown in the jail this week. but you can see how poor the conditions are ... damage from wear and tear, and the inmates themselves. waay 31's sierra phillips shows us how much money the county will spend, to make repairs. "the jail needs to be secure for everyone including the jail and inmates" pictures from inside the marshall county jail show doors off hinges, holes in walls, exposed wire... more exposed wire...and more exposed wire forth "more chance of injuries to either side" robert forth is a marshall county taxpayer. he tells me he thinks money spent on repairing the jail right now will save money in the long run forth "the more money now to take care of things you wont have to spend a lot of money in the future" but how much money? commissioners tell me 2.7 million is set aside in the courthouse and jail fund for these kinds of expenses.and while we don't yet how much these repairs will cost, they don't expect it to be that much. standup- "now all the budget decisions for here at the jail are made right across the street at the county commission offices in the courthouse" hutcheson- "as soon as we can get a company here to do it we'll be making those repairs" commission chairman james hutcheson told me, they didn't know just how bad of shape the jail was in until sheriff phil sims took office this month.but now that they know they're taking swift action hutcheson - "for the safety of the inmates, the safety of the county employees we need to make sure their jail is in good working condition" we won't know how much everything will cost until contractors make their estimates ... but forth says whatever the cost... forth "its money well spent" in guntersville sp waay31 news today the sheriffs office began accepting applications for 4 new positions, everything from chief investigator to sergeant of corrections. down the road, commissioners will consider a