Search Underway for Escaped Inmate

breaking news update - the hunt is on for a violent serial rapist from lauderdale county ... who escaped from an alabama prison. corey davies is serving a life sentence for a string of sexual assaults... where he tied up one victim, repeatedly raped her, and sexually tortured her. he escaped the st. clair correctional facility yesterday. thanks for watching this afternoon. im greg privett. dan shaffer has the evening off. and im alyssa martin. waay31's breken terry is in lauderdale county, where local, state and federal agents thought there was a possible sighting earlier today. breken, bring us up to date with what we know right now... we know around ten this morning there was an attempted car jacking on county road 100 in lauderdale county near the tennessee state line. officials tell us it could be davis but they have not confirmed an official sighting of him here in the shoals. us marshalls and the alabama department of corrections hounds combed the area for the car jacker. officials tell us the victim stated it was a white man wearing all white, which would be what be davis' could be wearing. lauderdale county sheriff's investigators along with florence police were also on scene searching for this individual. davis is extremely dangerous and known to steal cars and cross dress. authorities are urging people in the shoals to be vigilant because davis still has connections here. davis also has family in florida. investigators here with the lauderdale county sheriff's office tell me prior to davis' 2016 arrest they were looking for him in another case and picked him up in coco beach florida. if you see davis