Speech to Text for Anti-crime task force makes nearly 700 arrests

a news conference monday. new at six. . we're learning about how huntsville police are working to get violent criminals off the street. this past year an anti- crime unit made nearly 700 arrests! waay 31's sydney martin talked with the mom of a 3- year- old little girl murdered in huntsville. the task force caught that girls' accused killers. meme mccomb, parent, "she was a little bundle of joy. an angel walking on earth. she loved everybody." 3 year old livia robinson was killed in march of 2018 after huntsville police said three people drove by her mom's home and shot into it ---killing livia meme mccomb, parent, "they took everything from me in my little girl." her mom told me it hasn't gotten any easier--but she's relieved to hear the anti-crime unit is helping stop crime and get dangerous people off the street. "they're not going to be able to get everybody, but it's a good start. they should continue." in 20-18 the unit arrested 658 people. 289 of those were arrested for committing felonies. officers in the unit told me they don't stop until they catch who's responsible tory green, huntsville police " we work tirelessly to find the offenders arrested that night before we went home." and less than 10 hours after livie was murdered, the 3 people accused of killing her arrested sgt. terry lucas, huntsville police "we can actually go out and spend all day looking for one person if we have to." "we go after th most dangerous felons that we can." and mccomb's told me she hopes her daughter's death serves as a wake-up call to the community. meme mccomb "some of the crime can stop. because this is not life. living like this in constant fear of something like this always happening." syd, "huntsville police told me the anti-crime unit is a major help to investigators because it allows them to work to solve crimes while the suspects in their case are being tracked down by the officers in the unit. in hsv sm waay 31 news." officers worked with several federal agencies ... including the u-s marshal task force ... the f-b-i ... and the bureau of alcohol tobacco & firearms. officers