Speech to Text for Authorities searching for escaped serial rapist

happening right now ... police across alabama are on high alert. that's after a convicted serial rapist from the shoals escaped from a prison near birmingham. our cameras were rolling as local, state and federal agents searched lauderdale county road 100. the search area is near the tennessee line. they thought a carjacking suspect may be corey davis ... because he was wearing white clothing similar to a prison jumpsuit. the corrections department isn't even certain when davis broke out of the st. clair prison. he was reported missing last night. thanks for watching. i'm greg privett. waay 31'sbreken terry is live in lauderdale county tonight ... with a closer look at this violent man. breken? florence police who worked corey davis' case back in 2016 say he is a meticulous planner. he sexually tortured, raped, and assaulted at least three victims. they tell me he is extremely dangerous... and people who live here tell me the department of corrections needs to do a better job. lady- it's really concerning i don't think a person like that has a lot to lose when they are trying to escape and get away. the alabama department of corrections says it's investigating how corey davis, a violent and dangerous serial rapist from the shoals, escaped. but they wouldn't say much else on how he got away. davis was also listed as 'medium security' and given the gravity of his crimes that concerns many people who live in the county where he committed his crimes. lady- he was just in medium security while in prison that's concerning. hopefully they will find the guy and do better the next time. lauderdale county chief deputy richard richey says davis planned the rapes and assaults of three women back in 2016 with precision. he even impersonated a cop in one case. court documents show he brutalized these victims with sexual torture, rape,and left one of them tied up in an abandoned home. richey- we want the public to be aware that he is very dangerous. richey tells us davis likes to steal cars, but he's also good at hiding his identity. richey- he is a cross dresser so he could be dressed as a female so that's something else we have to look into. richey says after numerous dealings with davis in the past he's confident he planned his prison escape and still has connections to the shoals. richey- he may not even be in this area but we need to be aware just in case. we know davis also has family in florida and deputies have picked him up there before. if you see davis call 911. waay 31 will continue to follow this breaking