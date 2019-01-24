Speech to Text for HSV International Airport Allows Passengers to Donate Gift Cards to TSA Employess

huntsville's airport is now letting you help t-s-a employees who are working right now without paychecks. they say they're overwhelmed by all the support. waay31s alexis scott has reaction from agents, and explains how you can help them. diane counts, tsa employee "we are so blessed and so very grateful for all of the places that have helped." diane counts is a team leader and tsa employee at huntsville international airport.says she and her employees are coming up on the second payday... where they wont see a paycheck. diane counts,tsa employee "how are they going to pay their house payment? their electric bill? and they have children?" since passengers and the community reached out, wanting to help,airport employees decided to ask their directors for answers. they responded byallowing donations in the form of gift cards. jana kuner, pr manager at hsv int'l airport "it had to be in increments of twenty dollars or less and that those had to be specific store gift cards or specific gas gift cards." one woman travels frequently for work and is thankful t-s-a employees are still showing up for work...even without getting paid. lauren gibbs, frequent flyer "i would not be able to do the challenge that my work has right now to get out and see all these people and go to all the sites so i'm very grateful everyday that they're still showing up." the airport spokeswoman tells me the donations will help put gas in cars, and food on tables. they're waiting to distribute them, until they have enough for every t-s-a agent. in huntsvile, alexis scott waay31 news. the airport says the gift cards need to be to a specific store or gas station. and again, no more than 20- dollars. you can get all the information at waay tv dot