Speech to Text for Skilled to Work: The FAME Program

renewable energy grid. as the skilled workforce starts to age out, there aren't enough young workers out there to replace them. it's a nationwide problem and one that we're certainly seeing here in alabama. that's why waay 31 is partnering with local employers and educators for our skilled to work series. it's aim is to help educate the community about the possibilities for jobs that don't require a college degree. calhoun community college has been working on addressing the need for industrial maintenance workers for several years. waay 31's will robinson-smith takes closer look inside their "fame" program. of the hundreds of industrial machinery mechanics here at polaris, austin powers is unique. it's not because he's an international man of mystery, but rather because he just graduated from high school last year. powers i've been trying to learn every part of the plant, trying to get everything situated. and now i've been taking calls here in assembly and welding and taking it all one step at a time. powers is one of two high school grads who joined polaris through the federation for advanced manufacturing education or"fame" program at calhoun community college. the program launched in 2014 and places qualified students with employers over five semesters. it's a combination of on the job training and classroom learning geared to fast track students' education. when polaris came to town in 2016, they were eager to join in. howell finding skilled maintenance technicians is a key part of getting the plant started and we knew that over time, relying on the existing workforce was just going to get harder and harder. so we had to have a plan in place in order to start developing and training our new maintenance technicians. dewayne howell is the manager of the polaris plant in madison county. he says every time they have an opening for a maintenance technician, they go through 80 to 100 resumes just to find a couple who qualify. howell so having that constant pipeline is going to be more important than ever. according to the alabama department of labor, industrial machinery mechanics are one of the highest in- demand jobs in the state. in north alabama, they also boast an average salary of about 51 thousand dollars. holley we have to work together to let everybody, the public, everybody in the tennessee valley understand what is available to them and why this is a path they need to take. john holley is the dean of technologies for calhoun. he says it's crucial to continue educating parents and the public about these jobs as the demand continues to grow. holley the biggest part of it is explaining to them the "why." why they need to go this way, what advantage it is to them. not just the income, but the quality of life they can have and really, what it will do for the quality of life in the tennessee valley as a whole, our whole community. as someone who started fixing motorcycles in his backyard at age seven, powers didn't need much convincing. now he hopes he can bring others on board as well. powers i would like to take that into my future when other, younger kids are coming in and i would like to help them and get them in the situation that i'm in now. reporting in madison county, will robinson-smith, waay 31 news. calhoun is holding two information sessions about calhoun is holding two information sessions about the fame program next week. for more information on that and the rest of our skilled to work series, head over to waaytv.com and click on the skilled to work tab at the top of the page.