Speech to Text for Second Memorial for Alabama Officer this Week

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the happening right now ... visitation is just starting for a mobile police officer, killed in the line of duty. sean tuder is the 9th officer killed on the job in the first month of 20-19. and local officers are there right now to honor him. thanks for joining us -- i'm greg privett. and i'm alyssa martin. waay 31's sydney martin is at the fallen officer memorial tonight. she spoke to the honor guard as they prepared to make the trip. sydney, it comes less than a week after they also attended the funeral for a fallen birmingham officer. greg, alyssa -- all the honor guard members i talked to today told me the recent officer shot and killed at work has put everything in perspective. however-they told me despite the tragedy they still want to come to work everyday to protect their communities. josh moseley, madison co. honor guard, "it's become normal for us to drape our badges and it shouldn't be.." madison county sheriff's deputy josh moseley told me the police shootings are starting to hit close to home. josh moseley, madison co. honor guard, "it is difficult to know walking out the door. saying goodbye to your loved ones..your wife and kids that could be the last time you tell them goodbye." mobile police officer sean tuder was killed one day after birmingham police sergeant wytasha carter was laid to rest. both officers leaving behind their families is something moseley told me weighs heavy on his heart. josh moseley, madison co. honor guard, " i get told everyday to be safe..and the only answer i can reply with is i try." huntsville police sent officer jeffery franks to carter's funeral-- and now he's headed to mobile for tuder's. jeffrey franks, huntsville honor guard "one of the reasons we actually go to these funerals is to let the families know the department know they're not alone in this. ." he told me the support from agencies across the country is incredible to see. jeffrey franks, huntsville honor guard "there were people from dallas pd, nypd, boston pd. they come from all around the country to show their respect." and moseley said with the recent violence against police, it serves as a grave reminder to always stay aware. "we have to stay vigilant and our number one goal is to go home to our families at the end of the night." the officers i talked to told me they hope the recent deaths serve as a reminder to the community that they're brothers, husbands, children and dads... and that they're human