Snow growing more likely early next week

to those in need, our weather story has three major parts: some rivers are overflowing, cold weather will last through the weekend, and the probability is increasing of widespread snow early next week. after 1-2 inches of rain on wednesday, rivers are running high. flood warnings are in effect for these rivers: the tennessee river at florence, the tennessee river at whitesburg, the flint river at brownsboro, and the paint rock river near woodville. be aware of rising water in these areas. avoid being near the high, fast-flowing rivers. the banks are saturated and weak and can break. never attempt to drive through flood waters. the cold.... this evening will chill quickly through the 30s and into the 20s. friday morning will start with temperatures in the mid-20s and wind chills in the teens. beneath a mostly sunny sky, expect a high of 37 degrees in the afternoon. clouds will increase on saturday, sunday, and monday. morning lows will climb through the 20s and into the 30s. afternoon highs will climb through the 40s and into the 50s. the warming on monday precedes our next big weather maker. the storm system that moved through on wednesday caused some shifting in the jet stream. that will help direct a canadian storm system toward us. that storm system will develop on the eastern flank of the canadian rockies this weekend and race southeastward into the northern u.s. by sunday night. this canadian storm will be much colder than the pacific storms that have been common for us recently. that means this system may be more snow than rain. rain can start between 6 pm and 11 pm monday and then change quickly to snow after midnight. after the snow ends, brutally cold air may follow. that may mean highs in the lower 30s at the warmest. lows may plunge into single digits, though teens appear more likely right now.