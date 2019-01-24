Speech to Text for Search for escaped inmate

breaking news just into the waay 31 newsroom ... there has been a possible corey davis sighting in lauderdale county. waay 31 has learned he may have been spotted on county road 100, off highway 20. that's near the tennessee line. we understand multiple agencies are swarming the area. we have a crew on the way. davis is the inmate who escaped from the prison near birmingham yesterday. he's a serial rapist who's serving a life sentence ... and police say he's a danger to the public. if you see him, don't approach him ...