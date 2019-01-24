Speech to Text for Decatur State of Hospitals

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

miles east of crossville. new at midday -- the decatur- morgan hospital opened its doors to show off more than 50 million dollars in renovations over the last 5 years. waay31's steven dilsizian got an in-depth look inside the hospital and learned not all of the changes are visible to the eye. cordell clay - lives in decatur "it was kinda just past due on its remodelling... it needed some touch ups lets just put it like that" right off the bat-- cordell clay says he sees the face-lift inside the decatur morgan hospital as he walks in the door. take sot: cordell clay - lives in decatur at the annual state of health care event, the hospital displayed its 50 million dollars in renovations over the past 5 years-- and there is still more to be done. when all construction is done, the hospital will have more single bed patient rooms, an mri facility, 3-d mammogram technology and a new emergency department... something hospital president nathaniel richardson jr says is game changing. take sot: nathaniel richardson j.r. - decatur morgan hospital president "it's going to be more efficient, we will have more rooms, currently the emergency department had 22 rooms, we will have 35 rooms." clay says the increase in private patient rooms was a must. take sot: cordell clay - lives in decatur "i think it was well needed cause most patients have a lot of family come in and everybody needs their privacy so they made a good in changing over right there." take standup: each patient room in the hospital now has these new smart beds. they read the patients weight and bed angle. if any of those are changed, the bed sends an alarm to nurses. richardson says the emergency department and all single patient rooms should be completed in march. but their focus shifts to more additions in the future. take sot: nathaniel richardson j.r. - decatur morgan hospital president "one of the areas we've got to relook at is pediatrics. we have alot of pediatricians but as far as in-patient work, alot of that work is not being done here locally." in decatur... steven dilsizian... waay31 news. the hospital president says they want to make additions that the community wants to see and will continue to listen to public input.