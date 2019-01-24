Speech to Text for Cat's body examined by veterinarian

after. we're learning new information tonight about a disturbing case in colbert county ... where a cat, was found sliced in half! an employee at logan's roadhouse in muscle shoals found the head and torso in the restaurant parking lot yesterday. police showed us the pictures. but we aren't showing them to you because they are too hard to see.. waay31's breken terry is live to show you the new theories officers have ... about who could have done this, breken? look live: animal control officers here in colbert county tell us they took the cat's body to a local veterinarian who did an exam and found it's heart and lungs were removed. wilbanks- he examined it and said it was a clean cut and they way they had cut it across and up and removed it's organs it was definitely done intentionally. animal control officer anthony wilbanks said after the cat was examined, they now believe whoever killed and dismembered it knew what they were doing. wilbanks- he said whoever done it used a sharp bladed knife and he said the way they cut it they knew what they were doing. investigators also believe the cat was dead before it was cut.wilbanks says they are looking at multiple theories and they did some research to see if this has happened in other cities. wilbanks- this kind of stuff has happened in several other states last year and already starting this year. last year texas alone had over 50 different cases of the same scenario cut in half, organs removed, no blood on scene, and placed out in a public spot. teri sockwell works with animals everyday and lives near the parking lot where the cat was found. sockwell- you don't realize how someone could actually do that to an animal. look live tag: animal control officials are still urging people with information to come forward so they can catch who did this. in colbert co bt waay31 news. animal control officers tell us once they get a good tip or evidence they will ask the muscle shoals police department to help them investigate.