Speech to Text for TVA Power Bill Fraud Alert

restore our roads project ... someone is sending out text messages - pretending to be from the tennessee valley authority - and threatening to turn off people's power unless a fee is paid. the t-v-a sent out a warning about the phony message. a representative told waay-31 that if you get one of these messages, do not call the number provided. instead, call your utility company if you're worried