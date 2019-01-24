Clear
TVA Power Bill Fraud Alert

TVA Power Bill Fraud Alert

Posted: Thu Jan 24 06:26:28 PST 2019
Updated: Thu Jan 24 06:26:28 PST 2019
Posted By: Sam Edwards

restore our roads project ... someone is sending out text messages - pretending to be from the tennessee valley authority - and threatening to turn off people's power unless a fee is paid. the t-v-a sent out a warning about the phony message. a representative told waay-31 that if you get one of these messages, do not call the number provided. instead, call your utility company if you're worried
