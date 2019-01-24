Speech to Text for New Upgrades and Development Coming to The City

would have the city of huntsville plans to make a few more upgrades in the coming years. a new road is being built from north parkway directly into alabama a&m's campus to support a gateway entrance to the school and a new hotel development ... there's also a planned expansion of martin luther king boulevard ... waay 31 spoke with the president of the north huntsville business association who says if more developments happen... the cit will need to add more to upgrade. hopefully in the next year or so we see a lot things happen in north huntsville and much more to come." if all goes according to plan ... mckenzie said they'll break ground on the hotel in the next year ... there's also a planned expansion of martin luther king boulevard ... and a new overpass is being built at mastin lake and the parkway as part of the city's big