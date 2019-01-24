Speech to Text for City Council Voting on MidCity Amphitheater

911 happening today -- city leaders will vote on the construction of a new amphitheater as part of huntsville's midcity development along university drive and research park boulevard. the huntsville city council will review a current proposal for the theater that has a 40 million dollar price tag! waay31's steven dilsizian is live now with more on this proposal and when we could have a decision. today the huntsville city council will vote on an architecture contract that would cost almost 4 million dollars. one big step toward bringing an amphitheater to midcity. take vo: the proposal wants to use tax payer money, with half of the funding coming from cash the city currently has and the other half will be from the city taking on new debt. the goal is a third party would rent out the 8 thousand 500 seat venue.they would be responsible for bookinga variety of music genres and shows with high quality performers. huntsville city administrator john hamilton presented the project, and told the council that debt the