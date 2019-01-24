Clear
Dismembered Cat's Body Examined by Vet

Posted: Thu Jan 24 06:14:47 PST 2019
Updated: Thu Jan 24 06:14:47 PST 2019
Posted By: Sam Edwards

need the community's support the most. we've learned more disturbing details this morning about a cat cut in half in muscle shoals. i've to warn you - these details are disturbing. a colbert county animal control officer told us--they think whoever did this knew exactly what they were doing. the cat was cut open and some it's organs removed. whoever did this is still on the loose, so animal control is asking anyone with information to please come forward.
