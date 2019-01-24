Speech to Text for Good Samaritan Shields Saluting Deputy

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

be laid to rest this weekend. an anonymous good samaritan is being praised for his act of kindness toward an alabama deputy on the day of birmingham sergeant wytasha carter's funeral. jefferson county deputy tiffany dial stood outside the funeral in the poring rain-- saluting the fallen officer-- when someone held up their umbrella over the deputy. people say he stood their silently without dial noticing-- when the deputy finally turned around-- he was gone. "i didn't know he was there. my peripheral vision was cut off with my hat so i didn't know anything was there. i was in my moment, paying my respects to sergeant carter." she said she wasn't alone, in a time when law enforcement