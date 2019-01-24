Speech to Text for AG Releases Op-Ed on Officers Killed

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the scene. alabama attorney general steven marshall's office sent waay-31 an op-ed piece where he wrote about the murders of two police officers in alabama this year. birmingham police sergeant wytasha carter was killed two sundays ago - and mobile police officer sean tuder killed this past sunday. alabama and texas each had two officers killed in the line of duty this year. marshall wrote in part quote, "more than 500 alabama law enforcement officers have died in the line of duty during the last 100 years of record keeping.each is a hero.all gave everything so their communities could be safe.there is a high price to pay for putting on the uniform of a peace officer.this month, alabama knows as much about the sacrifice of law enforcement as any state in america."