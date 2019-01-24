Speech to Text for 1 Man Dies In Single-Vehicle Wreck

new this morning-- a single-vehicle wreck killed a man in dekalb county. the crash happened wednesday afternoon. the driver was identified as 29 year old jimmy richard morgan. he was killed when his truck hit a tree two miles south of mentone on alabama 117. officials say morgan was not wearing a seat belt. he was pronounced