1 Man Dies In Single-Vehicle Wreck

Posted: Thu Jan 24 05:58:50 PST 2019
Updated: Thu Jan 24 05:58:50 PST 2019
Posted By: Sam Edwards

new this morning-- a single-vehicle wreck killed a man in dekalb county. the crash happened wednesday afternoon. the driver was identified as 29 year old jimmy richard morgan. he was killed when his truck hit a tree two miles south of mentone on alabama 117. officials say morgan was not wearing a seat belt. he was pronounced
