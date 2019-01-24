Clear
FDA: Recalls Unbleached Flour

i'm will robinson-smith at the breaking news center. --fda announcing flour recall --general mills --nation-wide recall --5 pound bags --gold medal unbleached flour --voluntary recall, no confirmed illnesses --potential presence of salmonella --only the gold medal unbleached flour affected --gm suggests throwing away the flour --or send gm that bar code number and use by date to get a replacement coupon
