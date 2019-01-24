Clear
Tours Of More Than $50M Renovations To Hospital

are happening today the decatur- morgan hospital will show off more than 50 million dollars in renovations to the hospital. the updates include the new emergency department, private rooms, the mri facility, new public waiting rooms and the mammography center. they will also hold its annual state of health care event. that all happens at 7-30 this morning.
