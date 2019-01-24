Speech to Text for Tours Of More Than $50M Renovations To Hospital

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

are happening today the decatur- morgan hospital will show off more than 50 million dollars in renovations to the hospital. the updates include the new emergency department, private rooms, the mri facility, new public waiting rooms and the mammography center. they will also hold its annual state of health care event. that all happens at 7-30 this morning.