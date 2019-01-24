Speech to Text for Flooding Reported

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

icy roads. this morning we're learning about dangerous flooding in morgan county! according the morgan county emergency management agency-- there's flooding at the intersection of highway 36 and new cut road. that's just west of hartselle. officials have barricaded the road. the national weather service also said there was some flooding in dekalb county. nearly three inches moved over county road 192 just west of dawson. that's about