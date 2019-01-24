Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

Official Searching for Escaped Inmate

Official Searching for Escaped Inmate

Posted: Thu Jan 24 05:33:14 PST 2019
Updated: Thu Jan 24 05:33:14 PST 2019
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Official Searching for Escaped Inmate

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

end the government shutdown could change that. i'm will robinson smith at the breaking news desk-- within the last five minutes-- the alabama department of corrections sent out an alert about an escaped inmate. he's 30-year-old corey davis. officials say he escaped from the st. clair correctional facility. he was serving time for a crime committed in lauderdale county. if you see him-- give
Huntsville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 23°
Florence
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 24°
Fayetteville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 33°
Decatur
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 22°
Scottsboro
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 26°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events