North Huntsville Business Association wants to set record straight after protest against Mayor

new at ten. setting the record straight about mayor tommy battle's support of economic development in north huntsville. that's why the president of the north huntsville business association says he reached out to waay 31. waay 31's sarah singleterry is live on north parkway. sarah explains new development already in the works for north huntsville. sarah. greg business association president reggie mckenzie said he felt like he needed to clear things up after hearing people criticize the mayor for a perceived lack of development in north huntsville ... rm "over the years north huntsville has been left out in the past, but now that is changing." north huntsville business association president reggie mckenzie said he gets why some people in north huntsville are frustrated ... and feel like they're missing out on the economic development happening across the city ... rm "i'm not criticizing them. they don't have the facts." he said the fact is ... north huntsville is growing and has the city's full support ... reggie mckenzie "the mayor has been 110% behind economic development in north huntsville, especially over the last two years." we know there are three big projects coming to the north huntsville industrial park located right off pulaski pike ... that according to the city will provide thousands of jobs ... the existing toyota plant ... not to be confused with the incoming mazda-toyota plant ... is set to expand ... there's also the new aerojet rocketdyne plant and facebook data center coming to the industrial park rm "hopefully in the next year or so we see a lot things happen in north huntsville and much more to come." outside of those big three industrial developments ... the city said there are plans to upgrade area roads ... a new road is being built from north parkway directly into alabama a&m's campus to support a gateway entrance to the school and a new hotel development ... rm "when the hotel comes in they may need a road they may need traffic lights." there's also a planned expansion of martin luther king boulevard ... and a new overpass is being built at mastin lake and the parkway as part of the city's big restore our roads project ... reggie mckenzie says he knows often times with these kind of things ... it's going to take people seeing it to believe it ... rm "people like to see something, so if they see a hotel they say 'oh you're doing something'" if all goes according to plan ... mckenzie said they'll break ground on the hotel in the next year ... and from there he's hoping there's more to come ... live in hsv ss waay 31 news the city also told us they're buying blighted properties along north parkway to create a new park ... they're building a new north huntsville library ... and new johnson