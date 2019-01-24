Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

Cadillac is back in Auburn as new running backs coach

Former Auburn star back on the plains

Posted: Wed Jan 23 20:42:38 PST 2019
Updated: Wed Jan 23 20:42:39 PST 2019
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Speech to Text for Cadillac is back in Auburn as new running backs coach

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

with the dolphins today in mobile. the lac is back, so clear the roads, the cadillac is rolling into auburn. carnell williams is the tigers new running backs coach. fitting... right cadillac lead auburn to their undfeated season in 2004. after playing in the nfl, he had a few coaching stops before coaching runnin backs at img academy in bradenton, florida. williams replaces tim horton who's been with auburn since the gus bus came to town in 2012. cadillac says he's excited to be back in auburn, and coach at a place that helped him become the man he is today. now auburn fans can say go crazy cadillac!!!! well
Huntsville
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 33°
Florence
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Fayetteville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Decatur
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 42°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events