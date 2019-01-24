Speech to Text for Cadillac is back in Auburn as new running backs coach

with the dolphins today in mobile. the lac is back, so clear the roads, the cadillac is rolling into auburn. carnell williams is the tigers new running backs coach. fitting... right cadillac lead auburn to their undfeated season in 2004. after playing in the nfl, he had a few coaching stops before coaching runnin backs at img academy in bradenton, florida. williams replaces tim horton who's been with auburn since the gus bus came to town in 2012. cadillac says he's excited to be back in auburn, and coach at a place that helped him become the man he is today. now auburn fans can say go crazy cadillac!!!! well